South Jacksonville man rejects plea deal in child pornography case, bench trial set for April

A South Jacksonville man charged with multiple counts of child pornography distribution has rejected a plea deal and will remain in custody as his case moves toward trial this Spring.

Gary R. Steininger, 50, appeared in Morgan County court Tuesday for a status hearing, where he declined the state’s offer for a plea bargain. According to court records, the offer was formally withdrawn, and the case is now scheduled for a motions hearing on March 19, followed by a bench trial on April 22 before Morgan County Circuit Judge Chris Reif.

Steininger is facing 10 counts of Class X felony dissemination of child pornography. Prosecutors allege the offenses occurred on multiple dates between late December and early January and involved videos depicting a child under the age of 13 engaged in sexual acts. If convicted, Steininger could face a sentence ranging from three years to natural life in prison.

The charges were filed by the Illinois Attorney General’s Office. Assistant Attorney General Shantikumar Kulkarni is representing the state, while Steininger is represented by Public Defender Devin Vaughn.

Steininger was denied pre-trial release shortly after his arrest. and remains held at the Morgan County Jail.

Following his arrest, the Illinois School for the Deaf notified parents and staff that Steininger had been employed as a housekeeper working evening shifts cleaning gym facilities. School officials said in the letter that his interaction with students was minimal and supervised.

The state is expected to file pretrial motions by February 10, with the defense response due February 24.