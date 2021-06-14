South Jacksonville Mask Mandate Lifted for Village Hall

The Village of South Jacksonville is encouraging residents to get the COVID vaccine, as the Village Hall mask mandate has come to an end.

Village Mayor Tyson Manker announced this morning he has ordered the end of mandatory masks at Village Hall.

According to the announcement, Manker says he has spoken with staff who say they feel comfortable interacting with the public without masks.

Manker says “The Village of South Jacksonville encourages anyone who has not received a COVID vaccine to do so as soon as possible.”