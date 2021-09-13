South Jacksonville Reminding Residents of New Lawn Waste Ordinance, Park Closing This Week

With summer fading into fall, the Village of South Jacksonville is reminding residents of some upcoming changes in regard to outdoor maintenance.

The Village Board of Trustees passed a new ordinance last week that prohibits residents from disbursing lawn clippings and other yard waste into the street in South Jacksonville.

Public Works Superintendent John Green says the ordinance was put in place to help keep the village’s storm sewers from plugging up which has become an increasing problem over the years. He says the ordinance will also help to keep streets safer in the village for those traveling on motorcycles.

Green says it is his hope that the fall leaf pick-up program will be offered this year, however, nothing is set in stone just yet.

Last year the program was not able to be offered as the Illinois Department of Corrections continued prohibiting inmates from performing work crew duties due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Green also wants the public to know that Godfrey Park will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday this week. He says his department will be spraying inside the park so it will be off-limits those two days to help keep children from getting into those areas.

The park will reopen Friday. He also reminds that although temperatures have climbed over the last week, the Splash Pad closed for the season following Labor Day.