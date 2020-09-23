South Jacksonville Special Meeting to Appoint New Police Chief Moved to Thursday

South Jacksonville residents will have to wait one more day to find out who their new Chief of Police will be.

The special meeting of the Village Board of Trustees originally scheduled for this evening will now be convened tomorrow night, Thursday, September 24th at 7:00 pm.

The meeting was not posted at the same time as the committee of the whole meeting on the village website, forcing the date change in order to be in compliance with notification requirements in the Illinois Open Meetings Act.

The Village of South Jacksonville Board of Trustees will still meet in Committee of the Whole tonight at the village Hall at 6:30 pm. The special meeting to accept and announce the appointment to replace the retiring Police Chief Tim Mann will be held at the Village Hall tomorrow night at 7:00 pm.