South Jacksonville Teen Missing

The South Jacksonville Police Department and area authorities are looking for a missing teen at this hour.

Samantha Churchill of Jacksonville went missing yesterday from Virginia, Illinois. According to her parents, she was dropped off by a family member at the FS Gas Station on Illinois Route 125 to meet a friend. She’s not been seen nor heard from since.

Churchill stands 5’2” tall, 113 pounds, has black hair, and green eyes. WLDS News currently doesn’t have a description of clothing she was last seen in.

Churchill has ties in Morgan, Scott, and Cass County.

If you have any information about her whereabouts, contact the South Jacksonville Police Department at (217) 245-9222, the Jacksonville Police Department at 217-479-4630, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office at (217) 452-7718, or dial 9-1-1.