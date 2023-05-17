South Jacksonville Teen Sentenced For Attempted Armed Robbery

A South Jacksonville teen has been sentenced to prison time for an attempted armed robbery from this past winter.

18-year old Jakobie T. Whitaker of the 200 block of West Greenwood Avenue pleaded guilty to attempted armed robbery in Morgan County Court yesterday.

Whitaker was a party to an attempted armed robbery that took place on the evening of December 11, 2022 at a residence in the 1500 block of South Clay Avenue in South Jacksonville. Whitaker and 21-year old Yanni M. Armstrong of the 900 block of North Clay Avenue are alleged to have entered a woman’s home without force. According to charging documents, Whitaker displayed a handgun and demanded money from a female at the residence. Armstrong is due in court for a pretrial conference on June 7th.

Yesterday, Whitaker was sentenced to 4 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, 1 year of mandatory supervised release, ordered to pay a $500 fine plus fees and court costs. Whitaker was given credit for 118 days served in the Morgan County Jail.