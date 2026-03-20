South Jacksonville to get a New Truck Wash

By Gary Scott on March 20, 2026 at 10:10am

The South Jacksonville village board heard about plans last night for a locally owned truck wash facility.

The presentation was made by Hutchison Engineers, and the proposed facility would be located on the west side of the Luv Truck Stop on Magnolia Drive. It is estimated to cost about $2 and a half million.

President Dick Samples says the board talked about the budget last night in the brief meeting. Trustees heard details from four parts of the spending plan.

He says there are no surprises or big projects included in the budget so far.

Samples says one of the big unknowns is with the EPA plans to start replacing lead water lines in the village.

He says he’s still not sure what the federal government will do with the program, or how it will be funded.

The board also plays to approve a $6-thousand grant to Jacksonville Main Street at the next meeting. The money will go towards the concert series.