South Jacksonville Trustee Meetings Canceled for Thursday

The Village of South Jacksonville will have to wait a little longer for a new trustee.

Todd Warrick was to be sworn in to fill the open trustee seat during the February board of trustees meeting tonight, however, Village President Dick Samples called off the meeting Wednesday evening due to the ongoing winter storm.

Also canceled for tonight is the Town Hall meeting on the South Diamond Street project that is set to begin next spring.

Both meetings will be rescheduled in the near future according to the release from the Village lase night.