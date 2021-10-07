South Jacksonville Water Bills Delayed

The Village of South Jacksonville is feeling the woes of the U.S. Postal Service slow down.

The Village announced on their website today that bills for water & sewer customers may arrive later than normal due to delays with the U.S. Postal Service.

Village Works Superintendent John Green says that the bills did go out on the first of the month, as mandated by village ordinance, but the USPS has not delivered them yet; and they currently cannot locate where they are after going through their sorting facility in Springfield.

Village residents are urged to call Village Hall at 217-245-4803 if they want to know their bill total or have any questions.