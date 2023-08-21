South Jacksonville Water Main Struck Again

08/21/2023 4:00 pm

The Village of South Jacksonville issued the following notice this afternoon.

Attention South Jacksonville Residents:

A water main has been hit AGAIN by the drilling team on the South end of town. South Jacksonville officials are aware of the issue and are in the process of getting it fixed.

At this time they don’t have an estimated time of the water being turned back on. Due to the break, some residents may have experienced low water pressure, which should be resolved soon.

Residents will be notified via the Village’s Code Red system, social media, and this station when the main has been fixed and if and when a boil order is issued.