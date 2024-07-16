South Jacksonville Woman Arrested For Alleged Crimes Against A Child

By Benjamin Cox on July 16, 2024 at 9:53am

South Jacksonville Police arrested a woman yesterday in connection to an investigation surrounding a sexual assault of a child.

43-year old Katherine A. Luck of the 100 block of East Greenwood was booked into the Morgan County Jail just before 4PM on citations of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and child endangerment.

According to a report from South Jacksonville Police, Luck is accused of permitting the sexual assault to occur by allegedly allowing an adult to room with a minor resulting in alleged sexual conduct. No further information has been made available.

Luck remains held at the Morgan County Jail pending a first appearance in court.