South Jacksonville Woman Arrested For Series of Storage Unit Burglaries

More information has been released about a South Jacksonville woman’s arrest yesterday morning.

51-year old Jamie M. Byrd of the 500 block of South Prairie turned herself into the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office yesterday on 9 counts of burglary.

According to South Jacksonville Police, Byrd was connected to a series of burglaries at A Plus Storage & Fingerprinting in the 1900 block of Southbrooke Road that took place back in February.

Officers from South Jacksonville were able to place Byrd as a person of interest in the incidents after they were able to identify her vehicle through video surveillance footage and flock cameras.

Byrd was arrested by Pittsfield Police for similar incidents in early April. According to South Jacksonville Police Chief Eric Hansell, officers went to Pittsfield prior to her release and conducted interviews with Byrd about the South Jacksonville storage unit burglaries, and Byrd divulged information about the incidents.

Hansell says that Byrd has helped police over the last several weeks to recover most of the stolen property and return it prior to turning herself in yesterday.

Byrd has been released from the Morgan County Jail. Charges in the case have not yet been filed by the Morgan County State’s Attorney’s Office as of press time.