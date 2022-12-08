South Jacksonville Woman Arrested in Stabbing Incident

South Jacksonville Police responded to a call of a domestic disturbance in the 100 block of East Vandalia Road at approximately 11:15 Wednesday night after a caller to West Central Dispatch told authorities they heard someone was stabbed in the upstairs apartment.

Upon arrival and subsequent investigation, South Jacksonville Police arrested 34-year-old Nicole R. Christy for aggravated domestic battery after she allegedly stabbed her boyfriend.

It was the third time in less than a 24-hour span that police were at the apartment. At 1:30 Wednesday morning officers responded to a verbal domestic disturbance call in which the female party was instructed not to return for the rest of the night.

At 6:45 Wednesday evening, police received a call from the same apartment from a complainant who requested to speak with an officer about threats made by her ex.

Christy was booked into the Morgan County Jail at approximately 2:30 this morning on a charge of aggravated domestic battery. She remains held at the Morgan County Jail without bond.