South Jacksonville Woman Cited After Motorcycle Crash North of Roodhouse On Saturday

A South Jacksonville woman was given citations after a motorcycle crash north of Roodhouse on Saturday evening.

According to a report from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, at 5:53PM on Saturday, May 20th, Greene County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a motorcycle crash that occurred on US Highway 67 North, at the intersection of NE 1500 Street, approximately 3/4ths of a mile north of Roodhouse.

According to the Sheriff’s Department investigation, a 2018 Honda motorcycle, being operated by 38-year old Molly A. Seymour of South Jacksonville was traveling on US Highway 67 North, when for some unknown reason the motorcycle left the roadway near the intersection of NE 1500 Street and crashed. No other vehicles were involved in this crash. Seymour was airlifted from the crash scene and flown to Memorial Hospital in Springfield. According to the report, Seymour was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Seymour was later cited for Improper Lane Usage, Driving Too Fast for Conditions, and Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol.

The Roodhouse Police Department, Roodhouse Fire Department, and Greene County Ambulance Service responded to and assisted at the scene of the crash.