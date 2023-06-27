South Jacksonville Zoning Board to Consider Cell Tower Request Thursday

The Village of South Jacksonville is looking for residents to share feedback on all things cellular service Thursday night.

The Village of South Jacksonville Planning Commission and Zoning Board of Appeals will be meeting Thursday night to consider the recent request to rezone a portion of the property at the corner of Vandailia and Sequoia Drive for the placement of a new cell phone tower.

During last Thursday’s Village Trustee Committee of the Whole meeting, AT&T representatives spoke with both the trustees and zoning board for more than an hour on the project.

Village President Dick Samples had called for the joint meeting to help expedite the process after talks with the cellular service provider about where to place the tower have lingered for nearly two years.

This week the Plans Commission and Zoning Board of Appeals will consider the request Thursday night. Board Chair Larry Moore said following last week’s meeting, that he and the board want to hear how the public feels about the latest proposed site.

“That means a lot to me. People from the area who have dropped calls and things like that. We need better service. This is the 21st century and we can’t let our people down.”

If the board approves the request Thursday, it will then be considered for final approval during the regular meeting of the Village Board of Trustees the following Thursday, July 6th.

The zoning board meeting will begin at Village Hall on Dewy Drive this Thursday at 7:00 pm. No remote attendance options are available.