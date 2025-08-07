South Jax and the Grocery Tax Thursday night

By Gary Scott on August 7, 2025 at 6:04am

The South Jacksonville village board is expected to make a final decision about the grocery tax tonight.

The state has announced that it is dropping the 1 percent tax by January 1st, and are leaving the decision to keep the tax to local governments. Those decisions must be made by sometime in September.

The city of Jacksonville will keep the tax in place.

Trustee JW Coleman has indicated he opposes keeping the tax, and village clerk Mindy Olson says the village needs the money. She supports keeping it.

The item tonight is listed under discussions and not action.

The board will also discuss the budget, and animal control. The village has already indicated it doesn’t like the way the animal control is conducted by Morgan County in the village. Trustees have been looking at other possible solutions.

The board is expected to approve the hiring of a new officer, and a $5-thousand tourism grant for Jacksonville Rotary’s Oktoberfest.

The meeting begins at 7 at village hall.