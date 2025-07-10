South Jax and the Grocery Tax

By Gary Scott on July 10, 2025 at 6:30am

It’s South Jacksonville’s turn to answer the grocery tax question.

The village board will address the issue tonight.

The state of Illinois chose to discontinue the 1-percent grocery tax after this year.

Governor JB Pritzker says it will be left to cities and communities to determine if they want to still collect the tax.

He suggests the Illinois communities let the tax die.

Jacksonville was one of hundreds of communities that have decided to keep the tax in place. Mayor Andy Ezard says the loss of revenue could cost the city nearly 3-quarters of a millions dollars if it’s not collected.

Village board members will debate the issue tonight.

The board will consider plans for a structure at Coronado Park. The village board voted last fall to buy the property at Coronado and Orlando, taking down a house and garage. The tentative plans are to put in playground equipment, and the trustees will talk about it tonight.

The board will also hear about summer plans for oil and chipping work on village streets, using motor fuel tax funds.

The board meets at 7 tonight at village hall.