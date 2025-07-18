South Jax Apartment Fire

By Benjamin Cox on July 18, 2025 at 10:31am

An apartment fire prompted an early call to the South Jacksonville fire department about 2:15

this morning.

The run was made to 1405 Village Lane.

South Jacksonville fire chief Richard Evans says it was a four apartment complex. Just one was damaged, and Evans says the fire was quickly knocked down.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and the state fire marshall’s office has been called in.

Firemen were on the scene for about 2 hours. And no one was injured.

The extent of the damage is still undetermined.