South Jax Board Audit

By Gary Scott on November 5, 2026 at 7:03am

The South Jacksonville board will be asked to approve the audit for 2025-26 tonight.

The board is also expected to approve a new three way stop at Comfort Driver and Magnolia Drive behind Luv’s Truck Stop.

Trustees are expected to change solicitation laws that would allow students to go door to door to raise money for school projects.

The board will get an update on trustee filings from last month, talk about preparations for next April’s non partisan election, and get an update on the new park on Coronado.

The meeting starts at 7 tonight at village hall. The board has been meeting with two vacancies on the six member village board.