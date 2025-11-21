South Jax Board Makes a Case for Double Taxation for animal control

By Gary Scott on November 21, 2025 at 12:03pm

The South Jacksonville board is making a case that the village has been double charged for animal control by Morgan County in the past.

Animal control came up at last night’s South Jacksonville village board meeting as a discussion items.

Board president Dick Samples says the village no longer has a contract with the county. He thinks the old contract was a former of double taxation.

He says village residents are paying a tax for the animal control county wide, and the county was charged the village for emergency service..plus calls from the village police.

Samples says the village can handle most of the animal issues.

He says the village can rent cages for temporary holds on animals.

The village board learned last night from Stephen Symons of Dimond Brothers Insurance that the property insurance for the village was increasing by 4-percent, which Samples says it better news than they expected.

And, the board next month may approve a new ordinance that contracts with Jacksonville for the storage of towed vehicles, or vehicles that are part of an investigation. The village would pay an administrative fee to cover the costs.