South Jax Board Meets tonight

By Gary Scott on September 3, 2026 at 6:40am

The South Jacksonville village board meets tonight in regular session at Village Hall.

The board will hear updates from the fire, police and public works departments.

Trustees will be asked to approve a tourism grant for the rotary Club Oktoberfest at a cost of $7500. The money comes from tourism funds.

The board plans to hold a committee of the whole September 17th. The board still has two open seats. A nonpartisan election is slated for April, and the filing period for the election is in November.

The meeting tonight starts at 7.