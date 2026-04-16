South Jax Board Meets Tonight

By Gary Scott on April 16, 2026 at 6:02am

The South Jacksonville village board meets as a committee of the whole tonight to look at a potential fire truck lease.

There will be no action taken on the discussion.

The fire department needs to replace it’s ladder truck, and the village has reached out to neighboring fire departments in search of a used truck.

The board will discuss again plans for the board to approve charging for services that the village once gave away for free.

Trustees will talk about the needs to increase rural fire protection fees, and have a general discussion about village parks.

The meeting starts at 6:30 tonight at village hall.