South Jax Board to Vote on Grocery Tax

By Gary Scott on September 4, 2025 at 6:30am

The South Jacksonville board is expected to approve a continuation of the grocery sales tax tonight.

Trustees at a committee of the whole meeting late last month discussed the continuation of the 1-percent sales tax. The consensus, according to president Dick Samples, seemed to support the tax, which will be dropped by the state next year.

Municipalities have until the end of this month to decide if they will collect the tax.

The board will be asked to approve the appointment of Christina Butler to fill the final open trustee position. The term runs until April 30th of 2027.

Trustees will hear a report from Brian Cannon of Benton and Associates about a water tower inspection.

The board will talk about the request to Morgan County to collect taxes for road district 15, South Jacksonville for Woods Drive just south of the I-72 interchange on 267. That tax money has been going to Road District 13 in Woodson, but South Jacksonville has been taking care of the road.

Trustees will discuss the animal control contract with Morgan County, and look at the new budget.

The meeting begins at 7 PM at village hall.