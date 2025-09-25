South Jax Budget Hearing

By Gary Scott on September 25, 2025 at 6:53am

The South Jacksonville village board is expected to make quick work tonight in the approval of the village budget.

The board heard from department heads one week ago. President Dick Samples says there were no surprises.

He says there will be a big expenditure over the next couple of years to upgrade radios and communications through the 9-1-1 system These upgrades are mandated by the state and federal government.

Samples is also looking ahead to make repairs and clean out the water tower. But he says the village is good for a couple of years.

Department heads offered projections 3 to 5 years ahead.

The public hearing starts at 7 tonight at village hall. The board will act on the new budget after the hearing.

The new spending plan must be approved before the end of this month.