South Jax Fire Protection District Referendum

By Gary Scott on March 5, 2026 at 6:47am

South Jacksonville fire officials are pushing for voter approval later this month of a fire protection district that would encompass the village.

The proposed boundaries are Midway Road, where Murrayville Woodson district ends, route 36 to the Scott County line, the village, and up to fire protection districts to the east.

South Jacksonville fire chief Rich Evans says the department needs to update its equipment, and have people available during emergencies.

He says the $100 subscriptions to the fire department now are not providing enough money for the department to operate efficiently.

Evans says many people in the area don’t subscribe.

Evans says the proposed fire protection district tax would cost a person with a $90-thousand home about $126 a year.

He says the department needs new equipment now.

Evans says the ladder truck needs replaced, and the department would buy one unit to replace a couple of rescue units if the referendum passes.

He says the village fire department does provide EMS and basic EMT services.