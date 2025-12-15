South Jax Fire Protection Referendum on the Ballot

By Gary Scott on December 15, 2025 at 11:15am

The South Jacksonville fire chief admits the hard work begins now after a brief hearing in Morgan County court this morning on a fire protection district ballot question.

There was no objection to the petition to put a South Jacksonville Fire Protection District on the ballot for the March primary.

South Jacksonville fire chief Rich Evans junior says the district would allow better coverage of the village and surrounding area because equipment could be updated and part time help could be hired to take calls.

Evans was glad to get the hearing behind him.

He says meetings will be planned in January to allow the public the chance to ask questions and comment on the question.

Evans says the campaign will be focussed on educating the voters.

He says it will be up to his department to work for the referendum’s passage.

The South Jacksonville fire protection district would work off at $475-thousand tax extension base.