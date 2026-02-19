South Jax Gets New Clerk Tonight

By Gary Scott on February 19, 2026 at 6:41am

The South Jacksonville board will be asked tonight to appoint a new village clerk.

Village clerk Bentley Landess has apparently resigned. No reason was released to the media. The board will be asked to appoint Mindy Olson to fill the vacancy.

The board will take a look at bids for tornado sirens from GTSI in Jacksonville, and Table Rock Alerting Systems.

The Table Rock bids came in lower than GTSI. The board will approve either the purchase of one or two sirens, to replace sirens that are at least 25 years old.

The board will talk about a tourism grant for Prairieland Chautauqua, discuss a ladder truck for the fire department, and get an update about the village water tower.

The special board meeting begins at 6:30, followed by a committee of the whole meeting.