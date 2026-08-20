South Jax Grant App for Water Mains

By Gary Scott on August 20, 2026 at 7:06am

A public hearing on a grant application is planned before the South Jacksonville village board meeting tonight.

The village is seeking close to $1 and a half million in grant funds through the state department of commerce and economic opportunity, and the community development block grant program.

The money would be used to replace older and failing water mains in the village.

The board meeting begins no later than 6:30.

On the agenda are items connected with the grant, and the hiring of Benton and Associates for the project.

The board will also discuss the tourism grant for Rotary Club Oktoberfest, and the need to fill two openings on the board.