South Jax Has Questions About Animal Control

By Gary Scott on October 24, 2025 at 6:35am

South Jacksonville officials are asking questions about animal control service in the village.

The board met as a committee of the whole Wednesday night. The village has discontinued the contract with Morgan County to provide animal control. The main complaint was getting service from animal control after hours.

South Jacksonville president Dick Samples says the board is asking why the village has to pay “extra” for animal control.

He says board members are wondering why the village pays extra for the service that is funded by taxes.

Samples asks if the service should be tied to the taxes the village pays.

Samples says the board is asking questions of the department of agriculture, and attorneys to get answers.

The board is scheduled to meet in regular session the first Thursday of November.