South Jax Leans Toward Keeping the grocery Tax

The South Jacksonville board appears to be leaning towards keeping the 1-percent sales tax in place after the state lets it go January 1st.

Local governments had until sometime next month to decide if they would keep it. And, many of those, including Jacksonville have chosen to keep it.

Trustee JW Coleman has questioned why the board would continue it, saying it’s a hardship on families. But, treasurer Mindy Olson says the village can’t afford to let it go.

Village board president Dick Samples says no action was taken at the committee of the whole meeting last night. But, it appears the majority wants to hold onto it.

He says the consensus is that a tight budget will need to include more, and not less revenue

Samples says a new candidate has emerged and seems to be interested in the trustee board position that has been open for several years. Her name is Christina Butler.

Samples says Butler spoke to and was questioned by the village board last night. He says she seemed to be well received. He says she will be sworn in late next month.

Samples says he and Mindy Olson plan to attend the Morgan County board meeting Monday morning to talk about the village’s idea of a new animal control contract.

And, he says the proposed village budget is in a state of flux because of a couple of uncertainties. Samples says they are waiting for the state to stop vacillating on the new requirements for lead lines, and trustees also need to have a better feel as to how expensive new emergency radios will be.