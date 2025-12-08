South Jax looking for replace Storm Sirens

By Gary Scott on December 8, 2025 at 6:44am

South Jacksonville needs at least one new tornado siren.

That was the consensus village board president Dick Samples sought from trustees last Thursday.

Samples says all three of the sirens work now.

But, he says two of the sirens have some age, and one is at least 25 years old.

Could the village consider buying two sirens?

Samples says that answer depends on the price, including installation.

GTSI submitted the lone bid for a new siren. The bid was for $41-thousand. Samples is checking with other companies to see if he can find a better price.