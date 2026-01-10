South Jax looks at Lead Line Replacements

By Gary Scott on January 10, 2026 at 11:13am

South Jacksonville officials are scratching their heads about what impact will lead pipe carried water supplies are going to have in the village.

The village board last night discussed the possibility of floating $13-million in water and sewer revenue bonds for the project.

The EPA wants lead out of the water supply line.

President Dick Samples says this is driven by mandates from above.

He said state and federal mandates require towns, cities and villages to upgrade the water lines, and get rid of old lead lines.

Samples isn’t sure about the financial impact of the new requirements.

He says there may be grant money, or low interest loans available. Samples is also not sure how extensive the line replacement program will be.

The village board also looked an imposing fees for retrieving pets, though some of the trustees have indicated they want the county to step in.

The board looked at repairs to the foundation of the village water tower, and will consider bids later on either one or two weather warning sirens.