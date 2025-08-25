South Jax Makes Its Case for Animal Control

South Jacksonville officials got their chance to make a case about animal control issues in the village, but received no answers from the Morgan County board.

Both South Jacksonville board president Dick Samples and treasurer Mindy Olson say the village has no issues with the rates it pays. He says the big area of concern is off hour emergencies, and getting quarterly reports from animal control.

Samples and Olson made the case to the commissioners.

Samples says it’s very simple.

He wants a better accounting of the service the village pays for. He says the big issue is the lack of coverage in the off hours, of which he says the village has none now.

Samples says it’s been very frustrating.

The board heard the case made by Samples and Olson. Board chairman Mike Wankel says commissioners will turn the information over to animal control director Lisa Laddley.

Wankel says the board will discuss the situation with Laddley, but won’t micro manage her operations.

The board approved the purchase of the Memorial Behavioral Health building from Memorial Health Systems for $305-thousand. Chairman Mike Wankel says the board is considering the location for probation services, and moving other services out of the annex across the street.

The board approved a new fiscal year budget. Little was said about the plan other than to say it is a balanced budget.

Wankel says the process was more challenging and a more lengthy process than in recent years.

The board approved a hike in the recorder of deeds GIS fee from $21 to $31. The fee has been at $21 since January of 2011.

And, the county board agreed with South Jacksonville president Dick Samples to switch the taxing monies for Woods Drive just south of the I-72 interchange off 267 from road district 10 in Woodson to Road District 15, which is South Jacksonville.

Samples says the village has been maintaining and plowing the road in the winter, but not receiving any taxing money to do so. The village had annexed the road almost 30 years ago.

And, the elevator is operational now at the courthouse. It resumed normal operations on Friday.