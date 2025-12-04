South Jax meeting tonight

By Gary Scott on December 4, 2025 at 6:04am

The South Jacksonville village board will take final action on the 2026 tax levy ordinance tonight.

It’s one of the action items on tonight’s agenda. Insurance coverage for village employees is driving the levy for Jacksonville. But, South Jacksonville found out last month the village increase will be less, running about 4-percent higher.

Trustees are expected to take up a storage fee ordinance tonight. Village board president Dick Samples says the storage is for towed vehicles, and vehicles from criminal investigations. It’s likely the village will model its ordinance after Jacksonville’s.

The board will talk about a gaming license request, the First Christian Church parking lot, and the village tornado siren.

Trustees will also set the schedule for the holidays and the meeting schedule for next year.