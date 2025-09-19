South Jax New Budget

By Gary Scott on September 19, 2025 at 10:44am

The South Jacksonville board is ready to approve its new budget.

The board met as a committee of the whole last night to talk money for next year.

Village board president Dick Samples says there were no surprises.

Samples says the department heads were urged to plan ahead.

He says the department heads produced 3 and 5 year spending plans to give Trustees as idea as to where village expenses were headed.

Samples says the board is set to meet next week to act on the budget before the end of this month.

The board will hold a brief hearing on the budget, and then meet to approve the plan.

The biggest slam in the coming year or two is the mandate to provide new radios and communications for the 911 system. Samples says that has a price tag of over $100-thousand.