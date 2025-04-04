South Jax Newest Cop

By Gary Scott on April 4, 2025 at 10:12am

South Jacksonville now has a new police officer.

Village trustees voted to hire Wes McKinney as the new officer. He was sworn in last night by South Jacksonville police chief Eric Hansell.

McKinney has police experience.

He has served as an officer with Jacksonville police and is now a part time offcer with Chapin.

Hansell also told the board his officers are now using an app to communicate with the immigrant population in the Jacksonville area who don’t speak English.

He says this new app will also help his officers community with the hearing impaired.

Hansell says the app is “pay as you go”, meaning there is no monthly fee…only one that charges if the app is used.

