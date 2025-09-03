South Jax Oil & Chip Program Begins Thursday Sept 4th

By Seth Gabriel on September 3, 2025 at 11:31am

The 2025 Oil & Chip Program is scheduled to begin Thursday, September 4, 2025, for selected areas of South Jacksonville. Residents are asked not to park on the street. Any vehicle found parked on a street at the time work is to begin will be towed, according to Village officials.

The following streets are being worked on:



South Diamond from W. Greenwood to W. Michigan

Mary Lane

Diana Drive

Brenda Drive

Bonnie Lane

Belmont St.

Melrose St.

Columbian St.

Linden St.

Nita Lane

Hamilton St.

Village Lane from W. Vandalia to Dewey Dr.

S. West St. from Dewey Dr. to W Greenwood.

Oil and chip work is a widely used essential operation for road maintenance. If certain roads are not maintained with this method, the pavement becomes unreasonably expensive to repair.