By Gary Scott on April 5, 2024 at 9:00am

Power officials are blaming critter problems for an outage this morning in South Jacksonville.

A spokesman for Ameren says a squirrel got into a substation, cuasing a short.

The outage began about 10 til 7 this morning. Crews were able to restore all power by about 9 this morning.

The outage affected over 400 customers in and around South Jacksonville.