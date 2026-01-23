South Jax Renews Animal Control Agreement

By Gary Scott on January 23, 2026 at 11:06am

Morgan County’s animal control program once again includes South Jacksonville.

Trustees voted unanimously last night to bring back the agreement that has Morgan County animal control working in the village.

The board initially stopped the agreement, based on complaints of service, mainly.

But, president Dick Samples says trustees resumed the agreement.

It will be the same financial terms. But, Samples says the program will need to make at least two reports a year to the village board.

Samples says village residents need to understand how it will work. Off hours will be for emergencies only, and not to chase the family dog or cat.

In other news last night, a motion to create another video gaming license for the village failed due to a lack of second.

The board suggested the South Jacksonville fire department pay its own legal bill…$19-hundred for the referendum that would create a South Jacksonville fire district.

And, bid specs for the new weather warning siren will be sorted out and offered before the next board meeting in two weeks.