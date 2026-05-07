South Jax-Rural Fire Protection

By Gary Scott on May 7, 2026 at 6:05am

The South Jacksonville trustees will talk more about rural fire protection fees tonight at its regular board meeting.

The board has talked about increasing the fees for rural residents who want fire protection from the village. The discussion has included suggestions of increases to $150, or even $200.

No action is expected tonight.

Trustees will get updates from the fire and police departments.

The board will talk improvements to Godfrey Park, discuss ways to replace a ladder truck that is no longer licensed to be used, and a plan to handle Freedom of Information requests.

The meeting begins at 7 at Village Hall.