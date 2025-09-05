South Jax says No to Grocery Tax

By Gary Scott on September 5, 2025 at 10:58am

The South Jacksonville board last night voted down an ordinance that would have continued the 1-percent grocery sales tax next year.

The state is getting ready to drop the tax, and leave it to local municipalities to keep it or let it die.

President Dick Samples says the board voted last night to let it die.

The first motion to approve died on a lack of a second. The second vote on a half cent tax failed when Samples cast the tie breaking vote no. Samples says he wanted the full 1 percent.

Trustees JW Coleman, Christina Butler and Paula Belobrajdic Stewart also voted to stop the tax. Trustees Michael Preston, Tom Jordan and Steve Rezter all voted to keep it on.

The vote came after a Franklin resident who is a businessman in the village made a case that the tax should die. He originally thought the tax would apply to all purchases.

The vote came after Butler was welcomed to the board as a trustee.

Samples says the loss of revenue will be felt.

He says it could generate up to $25-thousand a year for the village. He says that’s half the cost of a new police car. And, the village needs money for the 9-1-1 upgrade, and lead line improvements, both mandated.

The board also decided not to renew the animal control agreement with Morgan County.

The board will meet as a committee of the whole on the 18th to talk about the budget.