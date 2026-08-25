South Jax Seeks Water Main Grant

By Gary Scott on August 25, 2026 at 10:27am

South Jacksonville has its sights set on a grant that would help pay for the water main replacements in the village.

The South Jacksonville held a public hearing on the grant application prior to Thursday night’s village board meeting.

President Dick Samples says the grant would come through the department of commerce and economic opportunity community development block grant program.

The village is looking for a million and a half dollars.

Samples says the water mains are ancient.

He says the main targeted are located in the northeast part of the village along Hardin, Greenwood and Lake Street.

Samples says the village should have an answer by November of this year. He says the village would re-apply for the grant if South Jacksonville doesn’t get it by the end of the year.

The money should fund all of the water main replacement work.