South Jax to Get Two New Sirens

By Gary Scott on February 23, 2026 at 6:58am

The South Jacksonville board last night opted to buy two new weather warning sirens.

President Dick Samples backed the action, saying South Jacksonville could not afford to have a siren go down.

Samples says the action makes sense.

The board voted to buy the sirens from GTSI, even though the bid was higher. Samples says GTSI is in town, and can service and install the sirens more readily.

Samples feels good about going with the local bid.

The board last night accepted the resignation of village clerk Bentley Landess. Landess told the board she was resigning from personal reasons that has nothing to do with the operations of the village.

Mindy Olson is expected to step in to help with the village clerk office.

And, trustee JW Coleman says an illness has forced him to resign from the board.

The board put off discussion about the purchase of equipment for the fire department, choosing instead to see if the voters approve a fire protection district this spring. The department is looking at a ladder truck.