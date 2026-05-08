South Jax to hold Hearing on rural fire fees

By Gary Scott on May 8, 2026 at 10:50am

The South Jacksonville board of trustees will need to hold a hearing before acting on a proposed rate hike for rural fire protection.

That bit of news came out of last night’s village board meeting.

South Jacksonville board president Dick Samples says the hearing date is set for the third Thursday of this month.

He says the village attorney says the village board needs to explain why the increase is being sought.

Samples says the current rate is $100. There is talk of doubling it.

Samples says the board must prove the village needs the increase, to which he says he has no problem.

The board also found out that a $130-thousand expense for a new radio system for the fire department will kill any talk of getting a new or used ladder truck for the fire department.

Samples says the village will rely for help from the Jacksonville fire department, and request that truck when needed.

A committee of the while meeting will feature the hearing on the fire protection fees May 21st.