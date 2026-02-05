South Jax Tourism

By Gary Scott on February 5, 2026 at 6:41am

The South Jacksonville board will be asked tonight to approve three tourism grants.

Trustees will be asked to approved $10-thousand for the Rotary Club Bass fishing tournament, $5-thousand for the Jacksonville Citizens police academy, and $15-thousand for Jacksonville Speedway.

The board will seek bids for one or two weather warning sirens, and accept a price quote from GTSI for the replacement of a weather warning siren tower on Belmont.

South Jacksonville officials will also talk budget tonight, setting up electric vehicle charging sites, fees for services, and a sewer camera.

The board will meet at 7 tonight at village hall.