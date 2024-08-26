South Jax Trustees Approve Potholing Contract, Hear Good News on Water Plant Progress

The Village of South Jacksonville Board of Trustees took action on two items last night in an abbreviated meeting.

One of the items was approving a $5,000 tourism grant to the Jacksonville Rotary for its annual Oktoberfest Celebration at the Morgan County Fairgrounds. Village President Dick Samples says that its been a standard grant ask from the Rotary for the last several years. The grant passed unanimously

The board also unanimously passed a contract with Killion’s for $35,000 for potholing for lead service line surveillance.

Public Works Superintendent Brian English says that Village is on a deadline of September 21st to try and get the surveillance completed. He says the surveillance is expected to take place from South Main to the east: “They are basically going to come in and do about 150 potholes. We’ve got a couple areas in the villages that we think we have lead lines at. They are going to come in an help us do the potholing. They’ve got a vacuum truck they are going to do it with. My guys will go back in and fill in the dirt and everything once they get everything exposed. Benton & Associates got us a grant for it. I think it was a $30,000 grant that we got and we can’t use it towards any of our work. It has to be sourced out.”

English says the information will then be submitted to the EPA and a final plan to remediate any lead service lines will then be enacted to get them replaced.

In other news, English reported to the board that conditioning at the water treatment facility in Oxville was expected to happen on Friday. Once the conditioning is completed, two tests will have to be passed and submitted to the EPA before the village can return to their own water service. The Village of South Jacksonville has been on the City of Jacksonville’s water for more than a year while the water treatment plant has gone through a series of repairs.

English tentatively expects the water treatment to be back online some time either just before or right after Labor Day weekend.