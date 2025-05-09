South Main Up Next on Downtown Improvements

By Gary Scott on May 9, 2025 at 12:39pm

The city of Jacksonville will go a little farther south soon to help beautify the approach to downtown Jacksonville.

Crews on West State in front of the Morgan County Courthouse, stretching from Church to the square hope to finish improvements to that approach to the squad from the west.

Next up, is work from the bridge on South Main north to the square.

Mayor Andy Ezard is anxious.

He says the work will begin next year, once crews finish with the approach work on West State. That project should finish this fall, and clear the way for crews to move to South Main.

Ezard says it will be a full bridge replacement project.

The mayor says bridge needs to be replaced sooner that later. The rest of the project will include new sidewalks and the beautification of the approach up to College.

The approach from the west on State will be complete with the same arches that welcome motorists to downtown Jacksonville now south, East and north of the square.