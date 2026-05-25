South Prairie Rezoning

By Gary Scott on May 25, 2026 at 2:17pm

The Jacksonville city council will look at a rezoning request for property on South Prairie Tuesday night.

The council is meeting on Tuesday, rather than the regular Monday due to Memorial Day.

Aldermen will be asked to rezone property at 502 South Prairie from one family dwelling to neighborhood business.

The council will discuss the sale of the 2002 Pierce Aerial fire truck. The South Jacksonville fire department was interested in the truck until the board was hit with expenses to buy communication equipment for the fire department.

Property at 824 North Clay will be assigned to the land bank, presumably for demolition.

The council will talk about bids for this summer’s street maintenance program.

The meeting starts at 6 with a workshop followed by a regular council meeting at city hall.