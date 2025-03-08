Southern Calhoun Man Dies in Mining Accident in Calhoun Quarry

A southern Calhoun County man has died after a mining accident in Calhoun County earlier this week.

Riverbender reports that 67-year old Anthony “Tony” Sievers of Batchtown was pronounced deceased at the scene by Jersey County Coroner Kevin Ayres shortly after the accident was reported on Wednesday, March 5th. Authorities said that falling rock at the Calhoun Quarry, located just across the river from Hardin on Eldred Road in Jersey County likely caused Sievers’ death. The Jersey County Sheriff’s Office, Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, and Calhoun EMS responded to the scene after receiving a 9-1-1 call at 4:19PM. Jersey County Sheriff Nick Manns told Riverbender that the accident occurred during mining operations at the quarry. Investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Ayres says that autopsy has been completed, but results remaining pending. He has not announced an official cause of death in the case.

Sievers was a well-known member of the Batchtown community serving as a volunteer fireman and village trustee. The Sievers family has been the long-time owners and operators of the Calhoun Quarry. Visitation for Sievers will be held Monday at Gress, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home in Hardin.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

