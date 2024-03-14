Southern IL Man Sentenced For Pleasant Hill Weapons & Drug Arrests in 2022

A Southern Illinois man arrested in Pleasant Hill nearly two years ago was sentenced to prison in Pike County Circuit Court on Tuesday.

44-year old Conel H. Rogers of Murphysboro pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a stolen firearm, and writing bad checks to obtain goods.

According to a Pike County Sheriff’s Office report, on December 27, 2022 authorities with the Pleasant Hill Police, and Pike & Calhoun County Sheriff’s Departments were conducting surveillance on a residence in the 600 block of Brant Street in Pleasant Hill after an extended criminal investigation. Law enforcement witnessed a suspect, later identified as Rogers, leaving the residence and driving off. Law enforcement officials followed Rogers to a local establishment and arrested him for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of ammunition by a felon, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance. A passenger in the vehicle, 30-year old Heather A. Shoemaker of Makanda was also cited for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Following the arrests, law enforcement officials followed up with the investigation and executed a court-authorized search warrant at the Branch Street residence and are said to have seized three additional firearms and ammunition.

Rogers was also subsequently charged in Calhoun County Circuit Court with felony theft of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a felon in an unrelated investigation.

Shoemaker pleaded guilty to the methamphetamine charge on June 20th of last year and received a 2-year probation sentence along with 60 hours of community service and ordered to pay fines.

After receiving pretrial release, Pike County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Rogers again on February 14th of last year for allegedly writing bad checks to businesses for goods and/or services.

Rogers was sentenced on Tuesday by Pike County Judge J. Frank McCartney to 3 years in total to the Illinois Department of Corrections on the three charges and ordered Rogers to pay an undisclosed amount of county fines. Rogers was given credit for 15 days served in the Pike County Jail.

Rogers is awaiting a new hearing date in Calhoun County charges.